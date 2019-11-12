|
|
Eldon Sons
Straughn - Eldon E. Sons, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Straughn on Monday afternoon November 11, 2019. A son of the late Isaac and Dorothy (Cassel) Sons, Eldon was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on February 23, 1932. Eldon graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City with the class of 1950. He made his home in Straughn since 1951. Eldon was a member of the Indiana National Guard from 1949-1956 and the Salem Methodist Church north of Straughn. Eldon worked as a supervisor in metal fabrication at Geiger & Peters Steel in Indianapolis, retiring after 17 years of service. In his leisure, Eldon enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and making fishing poles.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Marilyn (Brown) Sons. They were married in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on May 4, 1994; 3 children, Linda (Ronald) Vores of Tipton, James (Penny) Sons of Straughn and Karen (Adam) Stegner of Mooreland; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 stepson, Rex (Roberta) Hensley of Hagerstown; 3 step grandsons; special niece, Marsha Bennett of Straughn; nieces and nephews.
Eldon was preceded in death by his 1st wife of 41 years, Josephine (Johnson) Sons on August 8, 1993; 4 siblings, Virginia Brown, Helen Purvis, Jerry and Gene Sons.
Eldon's family wish to extend a grateful "Thank You" to his caregivers at Kindred Hospice, especially Meme and Joni.
Casual dress is requested for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday November 15, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Rev. Randy Perry, Kindred Hospice Chaplain, will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service at The Gathering in Lewisville. After cremation, private interment will be at New Lisbon Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019