1/1
Eldonna Joy Doty Deaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldonna Joy Doty Deaver

Richmond - Eldonna Joy Deaver of Richmond, Indiana, entered the presence of her Savior on July 10, 2020, after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on August 10, 1949, to Donal Wayne and Edith Mae (Fry) Doty in Logansport, Indiana, she graduated from Logansport High School in 1967. On February 1, 1969, she married Stephen M. Deaver.

Eldonna held several positions in her life, but none so special as wife, mother and grandmother. Along the way she received her associate degree from IVY Tech in 1984 and her bachelor's degree from IUPUI in 2004. A lifelong Methodist, Eldonna served in church throughout her life, including in the nursery and as church secretary.

Eldonna is survived by her children, Liesl, Ian (Jennifer), Derek and Stephen (Candace), all of Richmond, and "adopted" daughter Valerie Birdsong of Bloomington, her grandchildren Stephen, Matthew, Penelope and "adopted" granddaughter Lindsey Evans, siblings Lorraine Doty of Pendleton, James Doty (Alice) of Bedford and David Doty (Teresa) of Crawfordsville, and stepmother Loretta Doty of Monticello, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her fur baby, Kolton. Eldonna is preceded in death by her husband Stephen and her parents Donal and Edith Doty.

A graveside service for Eldonna will be held on August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Camden Cemetery in Camden, Indiana, with the Reverend Liesl Deaver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eldonna's name to the Evangelical Methodist Church International (emchurch.org) or HELP the Animals, Inc., Richmond, Indiana (helptheanimalsinc.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cree Funeral Home - Camden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved