Eleanor Marie Beckett
1924 - 2020
Eleanor Marie Beckett

Fairhaven, OH - Eleanor Marie Beckett 96 of Fairhaven, Ohio died September 18, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, Ohio. She was born February 10, 1924, in Hamilton, Ohio to Emery George and Marie Estelle Hilbert and lived in Fairhaven most of her life. She retired from Nationwide Insurance. She was a Girl Scout Leader and 4-H Leader and taught Sunday School at the Fairhaven Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lloyd Beckett, and son Raymond Lloyd Beckett, II. She grew up with 7 brothers and sisters, of which she leaves behind Richard George, Russell George, and Roger George. She will be rejoicing with her sisters, Ruth Dickerson, Evelyn Jerdon, and her brothers, Johnny George, and Donald George.

Her family left to miss her are her two daughters, Brenda Beckett and Linda Beckett, one daughter in law, Marcia Beckett, four grandchildren; Enola Beckett, five grandsons, and one Great-Grandson; grandson Todd Beckett (Lisa), Great Grandsons Thomas Beckett and Greg Straub, Great-Great Grandson Thomas II, Great Granddaughters Alisa Beckett and Raelyn (David) Stock; Grandson Stet (Julie) Cunningham, Great Grandsons Richard and Jay, Ritchie, Jonathan (Marilyn), James Cunningham, Emily (Mike) Milici, and their children; Grand Daughter Melanie Beckett; Granddaughter Kirsten McBee Radford, one Great Grandson William (Mariah) McBee, Great-Great Granddaughters Jade Paradise McBee, many nieces and nephews and great friends.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairhaven Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
SEP
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
