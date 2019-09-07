|
|
Elijah White was born to Danielle and Jared White on Wednesday, September 4 and received his Angel Wings at 2:26 am on Thursday, September 5.
Elijah will be missed by his parents, two big brothers, Mason White and Karter White; maternal grandmother, Teresa Amyx; paternal grandparents, Rob & Janet White; paternal grandfather, Pat Murphy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services and burial will be conducted in Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Riley Hospital For Children, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or online at rileykids.org .
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 7, 2019