Elinor Pearson
Whitewater - Elinor Jean Pearson, 86, of Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, June 8, in the comfort of her home with much of her family at her side.
She was born on October 31, 1932 in Lynn, Indiana to Walter and Edith Hofheinz Erk. She was a 1950 graduate of Whitewater High School. She married John Pearson on May 23, 1954 and they raised 4 sons together. They shared 58 years of marriage until his death on August 31, 2012.
Elinor was a long-time member of the Whitewater Christian Church and the Ladies Aid. She was co-owner and business manager of Pearson Plumbing and Electric for many years. She enjoyed sewing, reading Zane Grey novels and watching Westerns
Elinor will be missed by three of her sons, Danny Pearson and his wife, Brenda; Jerry Pearson; Tom Pearson and his wife, Rita; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Thelma Day; and several nieces & nephews.
Elinor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Pearson; son, Terry Pearson, in 2006; daughter-in-law, Deborah Pearson; and sister, Martha Frame.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted by Pastor Randy Nash at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Goshen Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 11, 2019