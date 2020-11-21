Elizabeth A. Unser Thistlethwaite
Richmond, IN - Elizabeth Ann (Unser) Thistlethwaite 92, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at home with her family. She was born February 1, 1928, in Richmond, Indiana to Henry F. and Juanita (Taylor) Unser and lived in Richmond her entire life. She attended Brenau College in Gainesville, GA, and Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Richmond.
On August 14, 1948, she married Forest Thistlethwaite and they were happily married for 44 years. Liz was active in the Richmond Art community and was a member of the "Artisans" art group in Richmond, The Indiana Watercolor Association, and the Indiana Plein Air Painters. She was always most happy when painting with her friends.
She is survived by her sons Bill, John (Kay), and Jeff Thistlethwaite, grandson Andrew (Danielle), and great-grandchildren Kaela, Nathan, and Marianna Thistlethwaite. She was preceded in death by her husband (1992), son Tim (2009), and her brother Henry F Unser, Jr. (1992)
The family would like to thank the people of Synergy Home Care, and especially Reid Hospice for their kind care in her final days. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral home is handling arrangements. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Liz's name can be made to the Richmond Art Museum (RAM), 350 Hub Etchison Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.