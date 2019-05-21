Services
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
Elizabeth Ann (Sherry) Bryson


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann (Sherry) Bryson Obituary
Elizabeth Ann (Sherry) Bryson

Fayette County - Elizabeth Ann (Sherry) Bryson, age 81, passed away Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at her home in rural Fayette County where she was born on July 8, 1937. She was surrounded by family, friends, and her beloved husband, Eric.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, J. Monroe Sherry and Velma G. (Johnson) Sherry and a sister Sara Jane McEwen.

Ann was a graduate of Connersville High School and Indiana University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. Following graduation, she moved to Dunedin, Florida, where she was employed at Meese Hospital. After a short period, she returned to her childhood home and began work at Reid Memorial in the clinical laboratory. Also, while at Reid, Ann taught Laboratory Technology for lvy Tech and in 1984 was awarded the prestigious Glenn W. Sample Award for excellence in instruction.

When not working her day job, Ann enjoyed working on the family farm, running the combine during harvest and feeding the livestock. In her leisure time, Ann enjoyed many outside activities, including water skiing, snow skiing, boating, riding horses, white water rafting, sky diving, Polar Bear Club, and motorcycling. Most of all, though, she enjoyed instilling a good work ethic and respect for others. She was a member of John Connor Players, American Quarter Horse Association, and American Angus Association.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Eric C. Bryson, to whom she was married on May 18, 1973; a sister, Linda Sue Lawler of Durango, Colorado; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

Funeral services will be conducted by Ann's family at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home where friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019
