Elizabeth "Betty" Brumfield
Richmond - Elizabeth (Betty) Brumfield, age 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday (February 20, 2020). Heaven has gained another angel. She was born on July 10,1933 in Cecilia, Ky to Joe and Gertrude Thompson. Betty was one of eleven children, she worked at Cox's grocery for many years and Golden Rule nursing home. She loved visiting with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and she loved to play cards. She loved her catholic faith and was a faithful watcher of the mass on EWTN.
She is survived by three children; Janet (Mike) Thomas of Richmond, Scott Brumfield of Greencastle Pa., and Kim Brumfield of Richmond; grandchildren Angi (Toby) Harvey, Josh (Ashley) Thomas, Tiffany Brumfield, Jennifer Thomas, Evan Brumfield and Jordan Brumfield; great grandchildren Mason, Max and Lili Harvey, Kaden Christiansen, Tucker and Teagan Thomas and five brothers and sisters.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 yrs, Scotty who died Dec 18, 2018. Four brothers and 1 sister and her parents. The family would like to thank the nurses and cna's who took excellent care of our mother. An extra special thanks to nurse Julia and cnas Misty and Haley for your extra loving care.
Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) at St. Andrew Church. Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday (February 24, 2020) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020