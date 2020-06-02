Elizabeth Diane Baker
Elizabeth Diane Baker

Richmond - Elizabeth Diane Baker, age 82, of Richmond passed away on Saturday (May 30, 2020) surrounded by family. She was born on August 30, 1937 in Richmond, Indiana to Joseph Centeno and Magdeline Mussoni Thacker. Diane worked for Gemstone Jewelry and retired from JcPenny's. Diane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Reid Hospice staff for their outstanding care.

Survivors include children Lesa Baker-Smith, Cindy Baker, Denver Baker and Carol Baker; granddaughter Brittany Baker; great grandchildren Ryleigh Rush and Brantley Hunt. She is preceded in death by her parents and also one sister.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Diane's name to Riggle-Waltermann C/O great grandchildren's education fund.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
