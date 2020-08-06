Elizabeth J. Johnson
Hagerstown - Elizabeth J. Johnson, 90 of Hagerstown, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Golden Living Center, Richmond. She was born February 12, 1930 in Campbellsville, KY to the late John Finley and Mary (Franklin) Peters. She married Shade Johnson on November 22, 1947 and he precedes her in death.
Elizabeth owned and operated Twin Pines Nursing home between the 1950s-1970s in Economy, and also spent time working at Don's Donut Shop in Hagerstown. She retired from Absocold/Sanyo, where she was also a member of the local UAW. In her younger years, Elizabeth enjoyed riding horses, playing softball, badminton, croquet, dancing, bowling, and card playing, especially 5,000, poker, canasta and solitaire. All of her life, she was devoted to her Christian faith and was well versed in the word of the Lord. Survivors include son, Robert (Connie) Johnson of Economy, daughter Victoria (Dan) Davis of Hagerstown, and daughter Sheila (Michael) Deloney of Orlando, FL; grandchildren James Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Daniel Davis, Jr., Tamara Pateracki, Betsy Davis Litmer, Melisa Davis, Nicol Dishner Gomez, Ciji Melendez; 16 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers Lucian Peters, William Grayden Peters, Finley Peters; sisters Kathleen Hall, Virginia Goodwin, Frances Miller; and one grandson, Joshua Johnson. Culberson Funeral Home has arranged a graveside service to take place on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 4 pm at the Brick Cemetery, 5352 N Brick Church Rd, Hagerstown. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com