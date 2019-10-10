Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eaton First Church of God
601 E. Lexington Rd.
Eaton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Preble Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Marcho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen G. Marcho


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen G. Marcho Obituary
Ellen G. Marcho

Inverness, FL - Ellen G. Marcho, (born Ellen Jane O'Dell), 84, of Inverness, FL, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

She was born January 13, 1935, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Ulace J. and Gladys (Neanover) O'Dell.

She was a 1953 graduate of Eaton High School and worked many years as a secretary. She later was the owner/operator of the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond, IN, until moving to Florida in the 1980's. She was an avid reader and also loved to sew, quilt and paint.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Marcho; son James "Jamie" A. Turpin, Jr.; infant grandson James "Jay" A. Turpin, III; sisters Verna Siller, Geneva O'Dell, Loretta Shumard; and brother Duane O'Dell.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline A. (Kerry) Petty of Eaton, OH; step-children Marcia (Mike) Denius, Melanie Solliday, Miki Roberts and Bruce (Missy) Marcho all of Florida; grandchildren Marie Turpin, Mollie Turpin, Andy Turpin, and Daniel Turpin; step-grandchildren Leslie Fausett, Wendy Morgan, Michael Marcho, Max Marcho and Riley Petty; great-grandchildren Sidney Cook, Jake Newton, Kellie Newton and Forrest Frazier; brothers Lloyd O'Dell of Floral City, FL, and Melvin (Linda) O'Dell of Eaton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Anita Wilhelm.

Family and friends are asked to join in celebrating her life on Saturday, October 19, at Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton, OH, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service and interment at Preble Memory Gardens, with Pastor Jonathan Grubbs officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to your local library.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via the website for Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at www.rlcfc.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now