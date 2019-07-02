Ellen K. Moistner



Richmond, Ind. - Ellen K. Moistner, age 50, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home.



Born June 5, 1969, in Richmond, Indiana, to William and Janet Slaven Masters, Ellen was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She was a 1987 graduate of Union High School. Ellen worked at RP&L for the last 12 years. She loved the Lord and was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Keith Moistner, to whom she was married March 23, 1991; mother, Janet Masters of Richmond; mother-in-law, Marjorie Moistner of Cambridge City, Indiana; sister-in-law, Krista (Jerry) Burdette of Centerville, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Clayton (Cyndi) Moistner and Craig Moistner, both of Cambridge City; aunts; uncles; nieces; cousins; many friends; and her cat, Itsy.



She was preceded in death by her father; father-in-law, Ronald Moistner; and maternal and paternal grandparents.



Visitation for Ellen K. Moistner will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with her uncle, Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ravinia Park Baptist Church, 3015 South B Street, Richmond, IN 47374; , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278; or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019