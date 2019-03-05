Elmer Bryan "Shorty" Cowan



Centerville, Ind. - Elmer Bryan "Shorty" Cowan, age 93, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home.



Born August 14, 1925, in Albany, Kentucky, to Homer and Bessie Cross Cowan, Elmer lived in this community most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Elmer retired from J.M. Hutton and formerly worked at Wallace Metal. He was a former member of the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department. Elmer was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Richmond and attended King's Highway Holiness. He enjoyed fellowship with his church families and loved spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Maymie Mae Coffey Cowan; sister-in-law, Anna Marie Clark of Richmond; brothers-in-law, Jesse Coffey of Richmond, Walter Coffey of Crab Orchard, Kentucky, and Lloyd Coffey of Cincinnati, Ohio; myriad of loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Cowan, who died in 1973; parents; sister, Sue Lee Ferguson; brother, Martin Cowan; and other extended family.



Visitation for Elmer Bryan "Shorty" Cowan will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Clark, Pastor Jim Webb, and Rev. Brian Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com