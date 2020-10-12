Elmer E. "Sonny" Harris
New Paris, Ohio - Elmer E. "Sonny" Harris 80 of New Paris, Ohio died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, IN. Sonny was born on May 7, 1940 in Phoenix, Az the son of the late Elmer F. & Luethel (McClain) Harris. He owned and operated a Flooring & Tile Business in Oklahoma and Richmond, Indiana for over 40 years. He also operated a Wrecking Service and was a self-employed Truck Driver. Member of the New Paris Masonic Lodge. Preceded in death by infant son: David Harris and wife: Janice Harris. Survived by his loving partner: Pauette Rediger of New Paris, OH; Brother & sister-in-law: Paul & Alice Harris of Chickasha, OK Children: Pam & Rick VanWinkle of New Paris, OH Eddie & Tiffney Mohrmeyer of Okmulgee, OK; Paul Mohrmeyer of Greenville, OH; Janet Mohrmeyer of Eaton, OH; and Keith & Ann Adams of New Paris, OH who considered Sonny as their second dad. Grandchildren: Michael VanWinkle of Eaton, OH; Michelle Landis of Brookville, OH; Great Grandchildren: Tyler VanWinkle, Ethan Landis and Megan Landis; Nieces: Paula & Mark Turner of Highland Village, TX; Pam & Chad Niell of Jonesboro, AR; Mary & Rodney Horne of Jonesboro, AR; Great Nieces & Nephews: Megan & Jeremy Brown; Hailey Turner; Branston, Nathan & Audrey Niell; Beau & Berkeley Horne. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio. Masonic Service will be 6:45 PM and the Celebration of Life Service will be 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Carley Brewster officiating. Interment will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery - Chickasha, OK at the convenience of the family. Condoléances at www.barnesfuneralhome.com