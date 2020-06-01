Elodia Harris
Elodia Harris

Cambridge City - Elodia Yvonne Harris, 63, passed away Saturday afternoon May 30, 2020 at her home in Cambridge City, Indiana after a 20 year illness. Elodia was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 26, 1956. She moved to the Cambridge City and Milton communities 48 years ago and worked at Wayne Works in Richmond and also at Mousie's Restaurant in Connersville. Elodia was a devoted wife and mother and looked forward to spending time with her family. In her leisure, She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Ronny Joe Harris. They were married in New Tazewell, Tennessee on July 3, 1975. 2 sons, Bryan (Sherry) Harris of Cambridge City and Christopher Harris of Denver, CO; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 3 siblings, Milton Perry Roberts, Brent Roberts and Nanette Thomas.

Elodia was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Roberts) Russell; father, Floyd Griffith and her grandmother, Buril Griffith.

Following cremation at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, Elodia wished to be memorialized privately. Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
