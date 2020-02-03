Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Pierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Pierson Obituary
Elsie M. Pierson

Richmond - Elsie M. Pierson entered into eternal rest February 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Elsie "Mae" was a lifelong member Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include sisters: Brenda, Linda, Pauline (Bob), Helen, Bobbie (Donnie), and Emily; a brother: Eddie (Jen); three children: Robert (Darla), Kimberly (Michael), and Brenda; grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and sister, Mary.

Friends may call Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 P.M.at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now