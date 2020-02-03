|
Elsie M. Pierson
Richmond - Elsie M. Pierson entered into eternal rest February 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Elsie "Mae" was a lifelong member Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include sisters: Brenda, Linda, Pauline (Bob), Helen, Bobbie (Donnie), and Emily; a brother: Eddie (Jen); three children: Robert (Darla), Kimberly (Michael), and Brenda; grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and sister, Mary.
Friends may call Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 P.M.at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020