Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Boston - Elsie Mae Napier 67 of Boston passed away in her home May 19, 2019 after a short illness. She was born October 23, 1951 in Richmond to Tom and Doll Owens Powell and lived in this area all of her life.

She retired from the Richmond State Hospital where she worked as a transitional care specialist.

She was a member of Grace Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years Barney W. Napier, three children, Michael (Lori) Qualls of Middleboro, Tracy (Troy) Thomas of Boston, Anthony Qualls of Richmond, thirteen grandchildren Amber, Pam, Michael, Tyler, Kayleah, Tatianna, Malachi, T.J., Annissia, Harley, Darren, Robert, Stephen, five great grandchildren, two brothers Orville Powell of North Carolina, Ronnie Limburg of Tennessee, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Russell, Tom, four sisters Norma, Vadia, Edna, Dorothy and a special friend Doshia.

Services will be 2:00PM Thursday May 23, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Reynolds officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 2:00PM Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019
