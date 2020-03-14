|
|
Elvie Lakes
Hagerstown - Elvie Lakes, 83, of Hagerstown, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was born in Jackson County, KY on November 23, 1936 to Ermon and Myrtle (Isaacs) Lakes. He had resided in the Hagerstown area for the past 48 years, moving here from Cincinnati. He was a retired employee of Chrysler Corporation in New castle and a member of Economy United Methodist Church. Elvie enjoyed flea markets and collecting many things, especially antique fishing equipment.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Lakes, and 2 sons, Gregory Lakes of Hagerstown and Matt Danford of Ashville, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Etta Hunt, Vernon Lakes and Clemie Lakes.
In accordance with Elvie's wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SPCA. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020