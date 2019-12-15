|
Emerson Voge
West Alexandria, OH - Emerson Voge, age 94, of West Alexandria, Ohio died peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019 at surrounded by his family. He was born November 28, 1925 in West Alexandria to the late Harry and Lucille (Heisman) Voge. Mr. Voge, a lifelong Preble County farmer, was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria where he served in various leadership roles. He served his community as a Director of the Twin Valley Bank for 25 years, a founding member of the Preble County Pork Festival, a member of the Preble County Planning Commission and a member of the Twin Valley South School Board. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes (Sourbeer) Voge; his sister Eileen (John) Ware and son-in-law Joe Cress. He is survived by his wife Polly Switzer Voge of West Alexandria; son Frederick Voge of West Alexandria; daughter Deborah (Greg) Cress-Moore of Laura; son Roger (Rebekah) Voge of West Alexandria; daughter Marcia (Daniel) Reke of Troy; sister Helen (Roy) Sollenberger; stepdaughters Sheryl (John) Berger of Cincinnati, and Clara Wienhoff of Englewood; 10 grandchildren, Julie, Emily, Michael, David, Adam, Lindsey, Abby, Charlie, Courtney and Caitlyn and 8 great-grandchildren Owen, Kaylee, Carter, Charlotte, Kasen, Kooper, Maya and Elijah. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St., West Alexandria, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Mershon officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or . Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhom.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019