Emilie Rose (Danfield) Bruce



Indianapolis - Emilie Rose (Danfield) Bruce, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away June 16, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1930 in Lindenwold, New Jersey to the late Lawrence and Mary (Martin) Danfield. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School. She married Francis "Buzz" Bruce and they spent 68 happy years together.



Emilie was a previous member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Richmond, Indiana where she served as a volunteer on numerous church committees. She was most recently a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Emilie also served as a volunteer at Parkview Hospital while she lived in Ft. Wayne. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Emilie is survived by her children, Garry (Elizabeth Hunker) Bruce of Indianapolis, Robert (Janice Foltz) Bruce of Ft. Wayne, Kathy (John) Bannister of Indianapolis, Nancy (Tony) Ceccanese of Eugene, Oregon, Tom (Jody) Bruce of Indianapolis, Rosemarie (Mitch Hendrix) Bruce of Rushville and Sharon (Anthony) Regalado of Denver, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, Alison Hunker, James T. Hunker, Jonathon (Megan) Bannister, Stuart (Kattie) Bannister, Alec (Emily) Bannister, Wallace Ceccanese, Isabelle Ceccanese, Owen Bruce, Hadley Bruce, Makayla Regalado and Nayah Regalado; and 3 great grandchildren, Henry, Max and Grace Bannister. Emilie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Francis "Buzz" Bruce and her parents, Lawrence and Mary Danfield.



A visitation for Emilie and Francis "Buzz" Bruce will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM also at the church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis with military honors for Buzz.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store