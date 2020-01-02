|
Emily Daugherty
Williamsburg - Emily Christen Daugherty, 35, of Williamsburg, passed away on Thursday, January 1.
Emily was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 24, 1984. She was a 2003 graduate of Northeastern High School. Emily loved spending time with her children, taking walks and fishing.
Emily will be missed by her children, John Ethan Seward and Sophia Marie Seward; her mom & dad, Allison & Phil Bettelon; father, Billy Daugherty; sister, Natalie Bettelon; brothers, Jared Daugherty and his wife, Rita, and Jordan Bettelon; paternal grandmother, Madonna Bettelon; aunts, Suzie Begley and Cindy Daugherty; uncle, Timothy Daugherty.
Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Olivia Dawn Daugherty, in 2017; maternal grandmother, Lois Chris; paternal grandfather, John Bettelon; paternal grandparents, Betty & Bill Daugherty; aunts, Kim Hoos and Cheryl Stokes; uncle, Bob Hoos.
Family and friends may gather for a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Hwy 27 South, Fountain City.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020