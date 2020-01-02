Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Daugherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Daugherty Obituary
Emily Daugherty

Williamsburg - Emily Christen Daugherty, 35, of Williamsburg, passed away on Thursday, January 1.

Emily was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 24, 1984. She was a 2003 graduate of Northeastern High School. Emily loved spending time with her children, taking walks and fishing.

Emily will be missed by her children, John Ethan Seward and Sophia Marie Seward; her mom & dad, Allison & Phil Bettelon; father, Billy Daugherty; sister, Natalie Bettelon; brothers, Jared Daugherty and his wife, Rita, and Jordan Bettelon; paternal grandmother, Madonna Bettelon; aunts, Suzie Begley and Cindy Daugherty; uncle, Timothy Daugherty.

Emily was preceded in death by her sister, Olivia Dawn Daugherty, in 2017; maternal grandmother, Lois Chris; paternal grandfather, John Bettelon; paternal grandparents, Betty & Bill Daugherty; aunts, Kim Hoos and Cheryl Stokes; uncle, Bob Hoos.

Family and friends may gather for a memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Hwy 27 South, Fountain City.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -