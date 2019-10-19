|
Emma Catherine "Cathy" Rodandello Cox
Richmond - Emma Catherine "Cathy" Rodandello Cox, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones Friday, October 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. All who knew her, know that a special place in Heaven awaits her. Cathy was a lady of strong faith and virtue.
Cathy was born October 29, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to Ralph and Katy Stevens Rodandello. She attended St. Mary Catholic School and was a member of the church. Cathy worked at various jobs throughout the years, but spent many years at Highland Lake Golf Course. She lived in Richmond most of her life, but had also lived in Russellville, Arkansas, for about 20 years. There were many visitors and good times in Arkansas, but after Bill retired, they returned to Richmond, much to the delight of their family and friends. Cathy was a member of the Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary.
Cathy took great pride in being a wife, mother, and friend. Her greatest passion was being a homemaker. Cathy enjoyed nothing more than cooking for others and maintaining her home. She also enjoyed her dogs, Bridgette and NickyPoo, sewing, listening to her favorite music, and watching her favorite TV shows. In her prime, Cathy loved playing Gin Rummy and Yahtzee competitively with her friends for small stakes (always for bragging rights, as debts were rarely paid). She always enjoyed good after Christmas sales and garage sale bargains.
Cathy had a strong Italian personality. She was energetic, hard-working, strong-willed, outspoken, forthright, and sometimes opinionated. Cathy was a giver and loyal and trusted friend, who was always eager to help. Through the years, she took in or cared for many of her family and friends. Cathy was fun to be around. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit. A visit with friends always resulted in a lot of hearty laughter. Cathy will be so very dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, William J. "Bill" Cox Jr.; son, Christopher "Chris" (Karen) Cox of Richmond; grandchildren, Shelly (Brad Owens) Durr, Christina (Aaron) Day, Michael Horton, Daniel (Abby) Cox, and Nate (Sarah) Cox; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralph "Buddy" (Debbie) Rodandello and Terry "Joe" Rodandello; sisters, Judy Brewer and Kim Rodandello; and many cherished, life-long friends, who were like family to her, including Jim Daugherty, Barbara Drudy, Tracy Ramsey, and others.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Lee "Nick" Cox; parents; brother, Michael "Sonny" Rodandello; and friend, Joann Graham.
Very special thanks to the hospice nurses, Marj Denlinger and Rachel Miller, and to the family and friends, including Kim and Debbie Rodandello, Tracy Ramsey, Judy Brewer, Fanny Marshall, and brother, Buddy, who lovingly cared for Cathy in her failing health.
Visitation for Emma Catherine "Cathy" Rodandello Cox will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Dennis Cox and Nicole Clemens officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Following the entombment, there will be a Celebration of Life at Kirk-Little Post 1108, 213 South 8th Street, Richmond for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019