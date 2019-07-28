|
Emma Lou Braun
Richmond - Emma Lou Braun 94 of Richmond died July 24, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Center after 20 years with Alzheimer's disease. She was born April 22, 1925 in Richmond to Franklin Charles and Ganell Frantz Hebbeler and lived here all her life.
She was a homemaker and retired from Belden Corporation. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sweet Adelines, and Mothers Chorus.
Survivors include her children Robert L. (Patricia) Braun, Sheila (Stephen) Shute, Sharon (Jon) Miller, Kathy (Judy) Greenlund-Braun, Marcia (Michael) Anderson, Elaine (Richard) MacFarland, Frank Braun (John), her grandchildren Christina Bertsch, Robert Braun, Sara Braun, Luke Braun, Jessica Braun-Poropat, Lesa Shute-Bruns, Barbara Shute-May, Stephanie Shute-Bell, Sherry Miller-Vandivier, Terry Miller, Julia Anderson-Meredith, Scott Anderson, Kristina Wittington-Rice, Matt Wittington, several great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons Grant Guth and Oliver Miller, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Emma Lou's husband Robert L Braun died June 21, 1978, her parents, one brother Frantz Hebbeler, and one sister Jean Petty also precede her in death.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to 50 East 91st Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46240 or First Baptist Church 1601 South A Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 28, 2019