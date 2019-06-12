|
Eric Bullock
Williamsburg - Eric Brian Bullock, 31, of Williamsburg, passed away on Monday, June 10.
He was born on October 6, 1987 in Richmond, Indiana to Bob and Helen Smith Bullock.
Eric attended Northeastern High School. He was working in Columbus, Ohio as an Electrician Apprentice, where he was quickly excelling and was excited to travel the country and see the ocean.
Eric will be missed by his father, Robert L. "Bob" Bullock; sister, Ashley (John) Green; grandparents, O.D. and Bev Bullock; other family and friends; and his pets, Jack and Callie.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Bullock; and grandparents Phyllis Suthard, Morris Smith, and Hollie Smith.
No public services are planned. A private family gathering will be planned for a future date.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 12, 2019