Eric Jay Nead
Cambridge City - On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Eric Nead, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 62. Eric was born on August 24, 1957 in Rushville, Indiana to Albert and Valetta (Clifford) Nead. He was a Lincoln High School graduate of the class of 1975. Eric spent over 40 years in the car business. On April 28, 1984, he married Karen Sue (Harrold) Nead. They remained in Cambridge City and raised two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica.
Eric had a passion for the outdoors and preferred to spend his spare time on a lake. He lived to fish and was a proud member of the Whitewater Valley Bassmasters. He loved all of God's creatures, and this compassion for animals lead him to adopt his best friends, Doc and Dobby. Eric took great pride in his work and enjoyed helping and interacting with all of his customers. His proudest moments were watching his daughter's graduate college and witnessing the birth of his first grandchild, Emerick. He was known for his loyalty, hardworking spirit, quick wit and unwavering kindness. Eric is survived by: His wife of 35 years, Karen; two daughters, Jennifer Nead and Jessica (Colten) Webster; grandson Emerick Webster; his sister Nelda Carpenter and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Culberson Funeral Home in Hagerstown, from 1-6 pm. A small Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 25, 2019