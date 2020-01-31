Services
Richmond - Erica L. McCarty-Grimes, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.

Born December 6, 1958, in Connersville, Indiana, to Donald Eugene and Evelyn Coon Finch, Erica moved to Richmond when she was a teen. She attended Richmond High School. Erica was an ordained minister. She retired as a bus driver for Richmond Community Schools in 2008, after 19 years of service. After retiring, Erica became co-owner of Alpha Dent Removal with her husband, Scott, for 12 years. She attended Christ United Church. Erica was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Erica also loved people and helping those in need. She was always a giver.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Scott Grimes; children, Ashley McCarty of Richmond, Shawn (Mindy) Wampler of Economy, Indiana, James (Tabitha) Dickerson of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Jordyn (Jacob) Ansel of Richmond; grandchildren, Scout Wampler of Economy and Kamdyn and Rilynn Dickerson, both of Jacksonville; mother, Evelyn Coon Finch of Richmond; brothers, Charlie (Mary) Campbell of Jacksonville, Dave (Cheryl) Finch of Richmond, and Bret Finch of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Pastor Rick L. McCarty, who died July 5, 2004; father; sister, Carla Beth Tucker; and infant sister, Ina Mae Finch.

Memorial visitation for Erica L. McCarty-Grimes will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Burial will be in South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ United Church for the Back to School Bash, 3430 Backmeyer Road, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
