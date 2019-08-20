|
Erma Gale Smith
Richmond, Indiana - Erma Gale Smith went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019. Gale was born April 7, 1956, in Rodney, Ohio, to Howard E. Farley Sr. and Eva J. Farley. She had been a Richmond resident since the age of 12, and married to her husband Johnny Ray Smith for 44 years; sharing two daughters: Sherry Holland (Travis) and late daughter Crystal Smith. Gale's family included five sisters, three brothers, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and youngest daughter. The family will host a Celebration of Gale's Life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, beginning at 4:00 PM at Greensfork Community Building, 117 East Pearl Street, Greensfork, Indiana, 47345. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 20, 2019