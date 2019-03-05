|
Ernest DeWayne Landreth
Hagerstown - Ernest DeWayne "Jingles" Landreth, 78, Hagerstown, formerly of Mooreland, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 25, 1940 in Henry County a son of James Ben and Geneva Lydia (Gilbert) Landreth.
DeWayne retired from Dana Corporation in Hagerstown as an electrician in 1990 after 31 years of service. He owned and operated Landreth Electric in Mooreland and Hagerstown, and was a longtime farmer in Henry and Wayne Counties. He was a member of the Losantville Masonic Lodge #674, past Master of Mooreland Masonic Lodge #331, former member of the Scottish Rite of Indianapolis, Murat Shrine of Indianapolis and Henry County Shrine Club. DeWayne was past president of Henry County 4-H Association, Optimist Club, Hagerstown and Henry County Farm Bureau, past Director of Liberty Township Farm Bureau, received the "Friend of 4-H" award and also received Honorary Farmer award from Hagerstown FFA. He attended Grand Avenue Baptist Church, loved boating, fishing, ice fishing and horses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cheryl (Tower) Landreth whom he married January 18, 1964; four children, CaLinda (Chris) Hoover of New Castle, Brenda (Russell) Leddington of Lynn, Faron Landreth (companion: Melissa Whetsel) of Hartford City and Shane (Tammy) Landreth of Spartansburg, IN; grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Massengale, James Massengale, Jessica (Kevin) Seider, Shelby (Manny) Perez, Sarah Landreth, Jaron Landreth, Lee Leddington, Maddison Landreth, Aidan Leddington; four great grandchildren, Kain Massengale, Payton Massengale, Ruby Seider and Jace Massengale; a sister, Marlene (Carol) Thrawley of Valdosta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Landreth and Yvonne Tower; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sina Foutz; brother, Kennard Landreth; niece, Tanya Foutz, and brother-in-law, Gary Tower.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Dale Bales officiating. Burial will follow in Nettle Creek Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday with a Masonic Service at 8:00 PM. Condolences and memories of DeWayne may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 5, 2019