|
|
Ernest Stinson Jr.
Brownsville, Ind. - Ernest Stinson Jr., age 87, of Brownsville, Indiana, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Born July 26, 1932, in Brownsville, Indiana, to Ernest Sr. and Margaret Parish Stinson, Junior was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Brownsville High School in 1951. Junior served as an aircraft mechanic in the United States Navy. He retired from the Indiana State Highway Department in Centerville, Indiana, where he worked as a mechanic. Junior was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the American Legion Post 122 and VFW Post 1472 in Liberty, Indiana, and attended First Baptist Church of Centerville. Junior enjoyed gardening, working on cars and trucks, and visiting family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Louise Brandenburg Stinson; children, Bryan (Julie) Stinson, Eric Stinson, LeAnne Eldridge, and Lisa Shiverdecker, all of Brownsville; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Jerry) Paul of Liberty; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine Huntington and Marion Stein; and son-in-law, Greg Shiverdecker.
The family would like to thank Sandy Nolte, caring neighbor and friend, for providing home care to Junior during his time of need.
A memorial gathering for Ernest Stinson Jr. will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Union County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 294, Liberty, IN 47353-0294.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020