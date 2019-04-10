Ernia "Jean" Collett



Richmond - Ernia "Jean" Collett, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 19, 1938, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, to Ernest W. and Dolly L. Bishop Kemp, Jean lived in Richmond most of her life. She formerly worked at Productivity Fabricators for 14 ½ years. Jean attended Central Christian Church. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.



Survivors include her lifetime partner and soul mate, William D. Clark; daughters, Brenda (Norman) Ewbank of Richmond, Sherri (fiancé, Leo Eicher) Jeffery of Minnesota, and Terri (Kim) York-Richardson of Richmond; grandchildren, Elisha (Fred) Limburg, Abby (Rusty) Shaffer, and Cory (Amy) Richardson, all of Richmond, Denise (D.J. Bond) Richardson of Lynn, Indiana, Nick (Amy) Bitzan and Starsha (Aaron) Froge, both of Minnesota, and Cody (China) York and Zach (Lacie Haney) York, both of Richmond; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Oma Jetter of Oxford, Ohio, Joyce Johnson of Richmond, Jerry Kemp of New Paris, Ohio, and Helen Ryan of Richmond; nieces and nephews, who she loved; extended family; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Dave Jeffery; and grandchildren, James Collett, Erica Collett Deas, and Jax Bond.



Visitation for Ernia "Jean" Collett will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Mark K. Irwin officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary