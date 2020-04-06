|
Esther Bunch
Richmond - Esther Eileen Bunch made her triumphant entry into Jesus' presence on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long and faithful journey as one of His servants. She left our presence from Friends Fellowship Community, Richmond, IN after over 96 years on this earth.
Esther was born in Cincinnati, OH, on August 9, 1923 to Walter and Mary (Hunt) Ditmer, the first of 7 children. She graduated as salutatorian from Milton-Union High School in 1941, and later from Miami-Jacobs Business College. She worked for Dayton Power and Light until she married Reed C. Bunch on September 1, 1951 and moved to Indiana. He predeceased her in 1985. Esther was raised in the Missionary Church in Ohio, and joined the Methodist Church in Spartanburg, Indiana, when she married. There she served the Lord in various capacities, including the women's group, Sunday School teacher, youth group counselor, and church treasurer.
Esther and Reed raised four children, instilling in them a love for the outdoors, travel, music, reading, education, the church, and most of all our Lord and Savior Jesus. They modeled well what a good marriage looks like. After her children were all in school, Esther worked at Freeman's IGA in Spartanburg, and then as school secretary at Randolph Southern Jr. High School. She later became secretary to the school superintendent for several years until her retirement. She moved from the farm to Friends Fellowship Community in 2004.
Esther was deeply loved by all of her family. She is survived by her children: Leah & Mark Anderson of Spencerville, IN, Kevin & Karen Bunch of Richmond, IN, Brian & Kendra Bunch of Delton, MI, and Jan & Julie Bunch of Matthews, IN; 8 grandchildren: Amy (Jason) Kabot, Julie (Joel) Schroeder, Jennifer (David) Evans, Taylor Bunch, Bradley Bunch, Adam (Heather) Buckland, Aaron (Berta) Buckland, and Jaime Calvillo; 10 great-grandchildren (and one soon to arrive). She is also survived by 2 brothers; Edwin and Donald (Connie); and 2 sisters: Marilee (John) Todd and Carol Hensley Bradfield; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert (Xelda) Ditmer and James (Joanne) Ditmer; brothers-in-law, Richard Hensley, William Bradfield, and John (Geraldine & Blanche) Bunch; and sister-in-law Bernice (Virgil) McClure.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. The family would like to thank the staff at Friends Fellowship Community for their years of faithful care for Esther. Memorial contributions may be made to TMS Global (formerly the Mission Society), P.O. Box 936559, Atlanta, GA 31193-6559, or to or ministry.
