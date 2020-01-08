|
|
Esther Thompson
Eldorado, Ohio - Esther Thompson, 91 of Eldorado, Ohio died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Vancrest Health Care Center of Eaton. Esther was born on February 14, 1928 in Campton, Wolf County Kentucky daughter of the late Charlie & Rilda (Chrisman) Rose. She worked at Clifton Shirt Company in Eaton for many years and was the Supervisor of the Sewing Department at the Richmond State Hospital. She attended First Universalist Church in Eldorado and was one of the Founding members of the Whitewater Valley Wanderers Hiking Club and hiked through seven countries and walked around Eldorado with her hiking stick when she could. She also enjoyed gardening, swimming, camping and bicycling in her earlier years. Preceded in death by Husband Donald E. Thompson in 2019; daughter: Delberta (Galey) O'Leary in 2008; sisters: Evelena Lincoln, Ivola Bromagen, Mary Smith; twin brother: Chester Rose and brother: James W. Rose. Survived by children: Debbie Miller, Kim & Beth Thompson, Tia & Randy Bowser, Sue & Mike Whirley, and David & Roberta Johnson; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; brother: Daniel Rose of Alabama. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at the First Universalist Church 150 Monroe Street Eldorado, OH 45321. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday at the Church with Kathy Brawley officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Preble Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street Eaton, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to North Central EMS P.O. Box 271 Eldorado, Ohio 45321. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020