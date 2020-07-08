1/1
Ethel Marie Elsrod
Ethel Marie Elsrod

Richmond - Ethel Marie Elsrod, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born October 28, 1921, in Connersville, Indiana, to Earl and Gracie Sires Turney, Ethel lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Connersville High School. Ethel retired from the Richmond State Hospital, where she worked as a dietician. Ethel was a member of First Baptist Church in Centerville.

Survivors include her daughter, Rowena Kay Kenney of Richmond; son, Daniel (Becky) Elsrod of Mount Vernon, Ohio; grandchildren, Denise Elsrod, Doug Elsrod, Theresa Cockrell, Kimberly (James) Hessong, and Darrell Duane (Sundi) Ayers; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Shay, Kaylee, Kelsea, Jayden, and Blake; six great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-granddaughter; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ivan Elsrod, who died in 1993; great-grandson, Scooter; parents; sisters, Carmelita Johnson and Toots Dunham; and brothers, Virgil, Vincent, and Pete Turney.

Visitation for Ethel Marie Elsrod will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Girdley officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church of Centerville, 109 Mattie Harris Road, Centerville, IN 47330.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
