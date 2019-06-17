|
|
Eugene Amos Jett
Richmond, IND - Eugene Amos Jett passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born January 25, 1959, to Cennie Townsend and Eugene Ingram in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but was lovingly raised by William and Helen Jett.
Eugene served briefly in the U.S. Navy. He was also a member of the N.A.A.C.P. Eugene loved to fish, enjoyed watching wrestling and sports. He was an avid Patriots fan, famous for his barbeques, and loved all children. Eugene was always willing to help others and give his shirt off his back. He would want us to be kind to each other and help each other in our daily struggles.
He leaves to mourn his loss, his son: Seth Jett; and his brother: Preston Garrett; his grandchildren: Seth (Bryan) Jett, Tamia Jett and Kamyrn Jett; two God grandchildren: Millahni and Jericho Morrisette; sisters: Jeannette Bentley (Walter) of Dayton, OH, and Willa Ford of Richmond, IN; also brothers and sisters of Minneapolis, MN, Fannie Riley, Richard Amos, Doris Austin and Donald Amos; and his partner of 28 years: Viola Caywood. He also leaves a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family is hosting a Memorial Visitation at the American Legion, 109 N. 6th Street, Richmond, IN, on June 21, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, with a Memorial Service to begin at 1:00 PM. Following the service, the repass will begin.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 17, 2019