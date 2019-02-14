Eugene E Christopher



Richmond - Eugene E. Christopher 80 of Richmond died February 11, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born September 12, 1938 in Camden, Ohio to Raymond and Rosella Christopher and has lived in Richmond since 1969.



He was a graduate and valedictorian of Camden, Ohio High School, and attended I.U. East graduating from IUPUI. He was an Air Force veteran, and retired from Alcoa/Silgan as the Lab Manager. Eugene was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and BPOE Elks #649. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife.



Survivors include his wife Evy, who he met in Panama while in the Air Force, and married in 1969. He is also survived by his son Randy (Rachel) Christopher of Indianapolis, two grandsons Gregory and Julian Christopher, three brothers David (Zona) Christopher and Ronald (Rhonda) Christopher of Richmond, and Wayne Christopher of Hamilton, Ohio, one sister Rosemary (Lloyd) Drew of Colorado, nieces and nephews. Eugene is preceded in death by his daughter Deborah and his parents.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 16, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, with Rev Kevin Morris and Rev. Todd Reibe officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday February 15, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary