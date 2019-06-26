|
Eugene Hale
Richmond - Eugene Hale, 90 of Richmond, IN Passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Ambassador Healthcare.
He was born on July 18, 1928 in Casey County Kentucky to Claude and Minnie Hale, he lived in this community most of his life. Eugene was retired from Whisenhunt Construction, he was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and bowling.
Survivors include, 3 Stepsons, Wayne, Wendell, and Warren Ward, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Sue Hale, Fannie Ward Hale; son, Bill Gaines, Parents, 3 Brothers and 3 Sisters.
Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (June 27, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Jim Gilbert will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Eugene's name can be made to Freedom Missionary Baptist Church (794 S Round Barn Rd Richmond, Indiana 47374).
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 26, 2019