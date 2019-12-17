|
|
Eugene Stanley Petty
New Castle - Eugene Stanley Petty, 92, of New Castle, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Monday, December 16, 2019 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center in New Castle. He was born on December 17, 1926, in Richmond, IN, a son of the late Fred William and Elizabeth (Stanley) Petty. Gene married the love of his life, Geneva Lammott, on January 21, 1950. Gene was in sales all of his life. Gene attended the Muncie Bible Holiness Church for many years. He enjoyed electronics and computers and especially spending time with his family. Those left to cherish Gene's memory include his children, Stanley (Shirley) Petty, Elizabeth Miller, Teresa Petty, Robert (Yvonne) Petty, Stephen (Tabatha) Petty, David (Connie) Petty and John (Traci) Petty; 28 grandchildren, and 46 great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Geneva Petty; a grandson, Chad Petty; a great-granddaughter, Poppy Kate Petty; two brothers, Fred Petty Jr. and Robert Petty, and by a sister, Susan Roller. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Beaton officiating. Burial will follow in Elkhorn Cemetery located between Richmond and Liberty, Indiana. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of the service Sunday. Memorial contributions may be offered to Riley Children's Hospital, www.rileychildrens.org. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019