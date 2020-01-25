|
|
Eunice M. Corman
Richmond - Eunice M. Corman, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home.
Born December 26, 1924, in Richmond to Joseph and Emma Harris Deiser, Eunice was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a ceramics instructor at the Richmond Senior Community Center for eight years and was a former member of the Eastern Star in Lynn. Eunice was a part of the "Road Toads" who traveled in campers all over. She enjoyed taking care of flowers and working in her yard, doing word puzzles, and collecting dolls, of which at one point she had over 2,000, and any items with frogs. Eunice loved caring for her husband and sharing experiences with him such as walking every day, taking rides to the park to watch the birds and squirrels and to Perfect North Slopes to watch the skiers, going to the flea market and yard sales, and having yard sales of their own. Eunice was a very special lady who always checked on her family, cared about everyone, and was always willing to help.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Corman of Richmond; grandsons, Mike (Patricia) Stigleman of Richmond and Marty (Elizabeth) Stigleman of Midland, Michigan; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Combes; brother-in-law, Richard West; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, David Gillispie Corman, who died March 20, 2017; son, Victor David Corman; granddaughter, Vickie Lynn Howard; parents; sister; and four brothers.
Visitation for Eunice M. Corman will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum, 1101 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with Pastor Rick Alvey officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Senior Community Center, 1600 South 2nd Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020