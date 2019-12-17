|
Eva Jean Green
Richmond - Eva Jean Green, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at her daughter's home in Centerville, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
Born November 28, 1937, in Wayne County, Indiana, to John and Edna Brewer McQueen, Jean lived in Centerville most of her life. She attended Richmond High School. Jean retired from the Richmond State Hospital, where she served in the dietary department. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond and attended First Baptist Church in Centerville. Jean was a member of the WOTM Chapter 534, where she was the former Sr. Regent of Indiana, the Druids Lodge, and the Women's Auxiliary of the Abington Volunteer Fire Department. Jean was an active member of the Richmond Senior Community Center and the Centerville-Abington Senior Center, where she was an avid euchre player every other Friday. Jean enjoyed reading and watching IU basketball, the Indiana Pacers, and the Indianapolis Colts. She also faithfully watched The Price Is Right each day. Jean loved shopping and animals, especially baby animals. She liked watching cooking shows and teaching her grandchildren how to cook. Jean's family meant everything to her, and she loved them very much. Jean was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Joe (Teresa) Davis of Visalia, California, Pam (Roy) McClurg of Centerville, and Melinda Jean (Bob) Baker of Eaton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Stacy (Troy) Harrison, Michelle Gomez, Sara Groff, Nathan (Autumn) Lecklider, Timothy (Kristi) Jackson, Jacob (April) Jackson, Amber (Adam) Loudermilk, Greg (Lindsey) Davis, Kayla Tanner, and Michael (Kasha McCoy) Tanner; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin J. McQueen of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Melvin J. Green, who died January 31, 1997; son, John W. Davis, who died May 30, 2019; parents; and brother, William Robert McQueen.
Visitation for Eva Jean Green will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James L. Girdley officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: SouthernCare Hospice, 3415 W. Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, IN 47304.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019