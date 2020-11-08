1/1
Eva Jean Schrader
1930 - 2020
Eva Jean Schrader

Dublin - Eva Jean (Gray) Schrader, 90, passed away early Sunday morning November 8, 2020 at her home in Dublin, Indiana with her family by her side. Eva Jean was born July 3, 1930, just north of Cambridge City, Indiana on the Fagan family farm to Everett and Bernice (Fagan) Gray. She was a 1948 graduate of Hagerstown High School. While Eva Jean was visiting family in Illinois, coincidence brought her and her future husband, Lyle Schrader, together. At that time, Lyle happened to be home on leave from the United States Marine Corps. They stayed in touch while he was on active duty during the Korean War and married shortly after he completed his enlistment. Mrs. Schrader worked for many years as a receptionist for Dr. Donahue and Dr. Kincaid at his office in Dublin. Many local residents also new her from her time as a cashier at Anthony's grocery store. Additionally, she took pride in her family and her community. Eva Jean was actively involved with the Dublin Community Club and the Dublin Do Gooders.

Mrs. Schrader is survived by her brother, Kenneth Gray of Hagerstown; 5 children, Steven, wife Rita of Pendleton, Terry, wife Pam, of Bartow, FL, Brenda, husband David Davis, of Milton, Brent of Centerville and Brad, wife Teresa, of Dublin; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great- great grandchildren; and many other extended family members.

Eva Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle K. Schrader on July 19, 2013 and her brother, Kelton Gray.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Jacksonburg Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mooreland Friends Church, P.O. Box- 101 N. Jefferson Street/ Mooreland, IN 47360.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
