Evelyn Esther Creek
Richmond - Evelyn Esther Creek passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 years, on September 23, 2020. She was born October 29, 1919 to Ralph and Elizabeth Ferguson in Benton County Indiana. She grew up on the family Heritage Farm in Benton County that her grandfather purchased, from the State of Indiana, upon his arrival from Scotland.
In 1941, she married Allen Creek. The couple resided on the Creek family farm in Union County Indiana. She participated in many activities including; the Indiana Shorthorn Lassies, the Hanna's Creek Woman's Fellowship, the Jug Club, the Bridge Club, and served as a Union County election judge. She loved and spent many hours and miles to support the Creek Family's Shorthorn cattle in 4-H and other local, regional and national cattle shows. Evelyn also enjoyed painting and crafts as she was very creative. Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed any and all family gatherings, but especially Christmas. She talked fondly of dancing at the Trianon and Aragon beautiful music halls in Chicago, to the music of big bands such as Wayne King and Glenn Miller. Evelyn loved to go go go!
She will be missed by her son Allen Philip (Cookie) Creek of Union County her daughters Joan (David) Kramer of Minnesota and Susan (Tony) English of Zionsville, Indiana, daughter-in-law Barbara Spaeth Creek of Benton County, and sister-in-law Arva "Jo" (Creek) Karberg of Lafayette, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen in 1994 and son Bruce, of Benton County, in 2014. She has 9 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
She and our family were blessed to celebrate her 100th birthday last year and enjoyed seeing so many friends and family celebrating her life. The immediate family will have a private funeral service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bruce's scholarship fund supporting agriculture education (send to Benton Community Foundation, PO Box 351, Fowler, IN 47944. Memo Bruce Creek Scholarship in memory of Evelyn Creek) or Union County 4-H Association.
