Evelyn "Gigi" Haggard
Evelyn "Gigi" Haggard

Richmond, IN - Evelyn "Gigi" Haggard, 78, of Richmond passed away on August 30, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law's home.

She was born January 7, 1942 in Richmond, IN to the late Nathan and Nannie Anderson. On October 20, 1962, she married her loving husband, Ned Haggard. She worked at Reid Memorial Hospital during her first year of marriage as an aide in the Emergency Room. She then went on to have 3 children, became a stay at home mom, and ran a child care service out of her home. In the most recent years, Gigi moved to Sterling House and then to Heritage House both of Richmond. She has resided at Heritage House for the last 6 years. In her younger years, she loved to paint ceramics, do latch hook, collect dolls, and to go to garage sales. She loved her dogs and all her beautiful knick knacks.

Survivors include two daughters Robin (Wayne) Woehrmann and Starr (John) Cochran; a grandson, Zachary Woehrmann; one sister, Edna Sizemore; one brother Estel (Brenda) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ned Haggard who died in 2003 and her son, Scott Haggard who died in 2012.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Goshen Cemetery with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Health Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.communityfamilyfh.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
