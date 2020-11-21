Evelyn L. Chasteen
Richmond, Ind. - Evelyn L. Chasteen, age 96, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Born February 11, 1924, in Stop, Kentucky, to Minville L. and Lola E. Upchurch Morris, Evelyn lived in Richmond most of her life. She worked as a clerk at Richmond Gas Corporation for 25 years. Evelyn was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include her son, Mel (Sandy) Chasteen of Richmond; granddaughters, Lisa (Ron) Huckery of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Lori (Seth) Smith of Brownsville, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Katelyn (Alex) Munson of Monterey, California, and Joshua Huckery and Holden (Shelby) Smith, both of Ohio; sisters, Sharon Marshall and Helen Martin, both of California; brothers, Everett (Joan) Morris and David (Peggy) Morris, both of California and Donald E. (Becky) Morris of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph E. Chasteen, who died April 6, 2001; parents; sisters, Mary Griffin and Ora Lee Clarke; and brothers, William E. and Estele Morris.
The family would like to thank Doan & Mills Funeral Home and the nurses and staff of Ambassador Healthcare for the loving care they provided Evelyn.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Evelyn L. Chasteen will be private with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.
