Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Richmond - Evelyn L. Horney, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Born January 6, 1924, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Wilma E. Robinson Graham, Evelyn was a 1942 graduate of Richmond High School. She lived most of her life in Richmond except when she lived in Florida for 18 years. Evelyn retired in 1989 from Tropical Telco Federal Credit Union. She also was a former employee of Schuler Jewelry Company. Evelyn was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Fountain City. She enjoyed crocheting, painting and crafts, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Charles) Clark of Centerville, Indiana, and Suzanne Horney of Florida; three grandchildren, Brian Gibbs of California, Lisa (Danny) Newland of Richmond, and Lori (Ken) Braden of California; five great-grandchildren, Nick (Caitlin) Braden, Dan and Eli Braden, both of California, and Hannah and Jacob Newland, both of Richmond; great-great-grandchildren, Chloe Braden and River Newland; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Evelyn L. Horney will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019
