|
|
Evelyn M. Bane
Greens Fork, Ind. - Evelyn M. Bane, age 91, of Greens Fork, Indiana, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born December 21, 1927, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Jesse and Annie Wright Caudle, Evelyn was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1946 graduate of Centerville High School. Evelyn was a member of Greens Fork United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Clay Township Historical Society, where she served as a volunteer at the museum and thrift shop.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer L. (Bob) Covington of Centerville, Indiana, and Rebecca L. Farmer and Judith C. Farmer, both of Greens Fork; sons, Daniel J. (Denise) Bane of Richmond, Indiana, and Thomas K. (Keely) Bane and Curtis S. (Lizann) Bane, both of Greens Fork; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Lynn Bane; 19 grandchildren, Dana (Ron) Younger, Robin (Scott) Clark, Bobbi (Mike) Rhoades, Jamie (Scott) Runyon, Hunter (Stacy) Covington, Joshua Farmer, Jeremy (Brandi) Farmer, Kimberly (Dominic) Bartolini, Brian (Melissa) Farmer, Jason (Peggy) Farmer, Torey (Christopher) Cook, Ty Bane, Travis (Samantha) Bane, Dustin Bane, Dylan Bane, April (Trever) Mattix, Matthew (Kellie) Bane, Ryan (Lisa) Bane, and Michael Bane; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy Caudle of Richmond and Claude (Rosalee) Caudle of Greens Fork; sisters-in-law, Katherine Caudle, Evelyn Harris, Juanita (Stan) Carter, Lucille Coddington, Karen (Ed) Miller, Delores George, Linda (Bob Hall) Bane, Kathy (Gary) Adamson, and Pat Bane; brothers-in-law, Bill Howell, Gerald (Cornelia) Bane, and Charlie (Ruth) Bane; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Maurice E. "Mose" Bane, who died December 18, 2013; son, Maurice "Randy" Bane; son-in-law, Ron Farmer; parents; sisters, Mary (Clinte) McCracken, Launa (Lawson) Ward, Willie (Gordon) Westerfield, and Barbara Howell; brother, Earl Caudle and infant brother, Clyde Caudle; sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Reggie) McMullen, Marcia Campbell, and Nancy Bane; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Coddington, Kenneth Bane, Paul George, and Reide Harris.
The family would like to thank Reid Hospice and the Rushton family for their loving care.
Visitation for Evelyn M. Bane will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie Black officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Greens Fork United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Greens Fork, IN 47345 or Clay Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 5, Greens Fork, IN 47345.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019