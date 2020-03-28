|
Evelyn Mae (Wilson) Smith
Richmond - On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Evelyn Mae (Wilson) Smith, loving wife and mother of five children, peacefully went to be with the Lord surrounded by family, at age 87. Evelyn was born on September 30, 1932 in Richmond, IN to Oren and Marie (Bage) Wilson. She was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School. Evelyn worked for Belden in manufacturing and clerical roles before retiring after 30 years of service.
Evelyn was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was a longtime member of the choir, and even learned to sign the lyrics for hearing impaired congregants. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and keeping a flower garden. Evelyn also had a passion for working with her hands, and she was an extraordinary seamstress in addition to knitting, crocheting, quilting and cross-stitching. Her creations were much loved by family and friends alike. Evelyn enjoyed playing board and card games. She was known for her kind spirit and hospitality.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Marie Wilson, her husband of 55 years, Raymond E. Smith, her brother Carl Wilson, her granddaughter Laurie Smith, and two grandsons Matthew Smith and Samuel Hughes. She is survived by her five children, Carolanne Beck of Richmond, Ind., Daniel I. (Lorraine) Smith of Las Vegas, Nev., Susan E. (Dean) Robinson of Liberty, Ind., Gary D. (Pam) Smith of Richmond, Ind., and Linda S. (Kent) Hughes of Indianapolis, Ind., fourteen grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, March 30th, 2020 at the Glen Haven Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Martin Holman. Once present circumstances regarding public health concerns have ended, the family will hold a celebration of life at Hillcrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be contributed to Parkinson's disease research or to Hillcrest Baptist Church's Foreign Ministries program.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel at the Reid Home Health Therapy and Reid Hospice Care Team. Additionally, the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals who provided around-the-clock care, assistance, and comfort in Evelyn's home over the last four years. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020