Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Everett Charles Moore


1943 - 2019
Everett Charles Moore

Norwalk, CA - Everett Charles (Satterfield) Moore age 75, of Norwalk, CA, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019. He was born August 17, 1943, to Jesse and Elizabeth (Moore) Satterfield. He attended Whitewater School System in Whitewater, Indiana.

After graduating, he entered the United States Armed Forces. When he returned home, he worked at Wayne Works, Richmond State Hospital and trucking.

Everett moved to California, where he worked in maintenance at a string of hotels.

Survivors include his wife: Tonja (Houser) Moore; five sons: Chuck Satterfield, Everett "Chip" (Liz) Moore, Jedacia (Tashina) Moore and Dustin (Leighandra) Moore; stepson: Cedric (Sundance) James; four daughters: Dara (James) Jordan, Rachel (Quinton) Coleman, Erica Moore and Shamiko Moore; 25 grandkids; and 11 great grandkids; siblings: Jessica Walls, Sheila Smith and Paula (Phillip) Wright; and a host of nieces; nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Jesse D. Satterfield Jr.; and one grandson: Dear Isiah.

Services were held in California.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019
