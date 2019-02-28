|
Everett H. Snyder, Jr.
Eaton, OH - Everett H. Snyder Jr., age 74, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born February 2, 1945 in Richmond to the late Everett H. and Thelma (Statzer) Snyder Sr. Everett retired from Westvaco Company in Eaton with over 40 years of employment. He also attended the Church of Christ in Eaton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Janet M. Snyder; daughter Tabie Booso; and stepfather Willis Snyder. He is survived by his daughter Kim (Jeff) Bratcher of Eaton; son-in-law Mark Booso of Lewisburg; and grandchildren: Zachary Booso, Kasey (Anna) Miller, Amy Bratcher and Brett Booso; and sister Linda (Roger) Dolph of Aurora, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:30 pm until time of funeral service at 3:30 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton with Paul Nichols officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Reid Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 28, 2019