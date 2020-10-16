F. Catherine "Kay" Gerstner
Former Eaton Resident - F. Catherine "Kay" Gerstner, 82 of Loveland, OH and formerly of Eaton, OH, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was a Elementary School teacher for the Eaton City Schools. She had worked for the Preble County Pork Festival for many years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Gerstner.
Survived by her Son: Eric (Nancy) Gerstner; grandsons, Matthew James and Stephen Paul Gerstner; 4 brothers and 4 Sisters. Nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Eaton Church of the Visitation, BVM, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320 with Father David Doseck officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Eaton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 27, Eaton, OH 45320 or The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221 - Columbus, Ohio 43220.
