Faye Kathryn (Paulin) Maddock


1924 - 2020
Faye Kathryn (Paulin) Maddock

Richmond - Faye Kathryn (Paulin) Maddock passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 in Richmond, IN. She is survived by her loving husband, Roy Maddock; their son, Melvin Maddock (Jeanne), of Greens Fork, IN, and daughter, Mary Misenheimer (William), of Bokeelia, FL. Faye was blessed with 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was born to Melvin and Edna Paulin on May 28, 1924 in Hamilton, OH and graduated from Short High School in Liberty, Indiana in 1942 where she met Roy, the love of her life. They were married at the EUB Greenwood Church in Liberty in 1943. They had celebrated 76 years of marriage this past October. Faye and Roy farmed in Union County for 50 years and were members of the Presbyterian Church in College Corner. Faye also worked for 17 years at Miami University. During planting season she would go to work early so she could help Roy in the fields until evening. In 1992 they sold their farm and moved to Bokeelia, FL where they enjoyed retired life and became active in the Pine Island United Methodist Church. Returning to Indiana in 2014, they lived in Greens Fork before moving to Brookdale Senior Living Home in Richmond. Faye lived her faith in God by playing the piano and organ at over 40 weddings and at church for 50 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 1 PM at Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren, 5352 N. Brick Church Road, Hagerstown, IN. The family has requested that memorials be made to State of the Heart Hospice Care in Greenville, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety/location/Indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
